APPSC conducts first exam in two years

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: After a gap of two years, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted its first written examination on 2 and 3 August. Recently, on 15 September, the written examination for the post of General Duty Medical Officer for allopathy, homeopathy and dental surgery was held, informed APPSC secretary Parul Gaur Mittal. She stated that 1,093 candidates applied for the post, and 962 appeared for the examination. Mittal mentioned that structures have been implemented following the new APPSC manual to ensure maximum transparency and accountability.

During a press conference at the commission’s conference hall, Mittal explained that biometric systems were introduced for candidates for the first time to prevent impersonation, alongside a one-time lock system for securing sensitive materials.

Public suggestions and opinions were taken into consideration for creating the new APPSC manual, which was subsequently uploaded to the commission’s website for public access. The APPSC secretary urged all aspirants to prepare well for upcoming examinations and to regularly visit the APPSC website, as it will soon announce more examinations.

A 24×7 help desk number has been established throughout the examination process, allowing candidates to report grievances and seek support, which will be addressed promptly.

A provisional list of applications, including both rejected and selected candidates, has been compiled. Two days were allotted for document corrections, and candidates were notified via email. Mittal emphasized the importance of setting high standards and guidelines for this first examination. The exams were conducted at two centers, with external observers and senior government officials present to oversee the process smoothly.

She disclosed that answer key challenges and question booklets will be made available before the results, and candidates with issues can write to the commission until 3 PM, the day after the exam, with a subject expert panel established to address these concerns.

On Sunday, there will be an examination for Assistant Professors. The APPSC office will continue to maintain SOPs in future examinations as well.