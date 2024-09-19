APCC holds demonstration against objectionable remarks made by BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: The leaders and workers of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday assembled at its headquarters here and held a demonstration against the objectionable remarks allegedly made by some BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi.

The protest was held against BJP leaders, including union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

APCC president Nabam Tuki, the party’s working president Bosiram Siram and general secretary Kipa Kaha also joined the protest rally and vehemently condemned the statements made by the BJP leaders.

“In a very shocking and deeply concerning development, the ruling BJP regime has unleashed a torrent of inflammatory rhetoric against Rahul Gandhi. These vile attacks are poisoning India’s political discourse and endangering its democratic values,” the APCC said in a release.

“We, the rank and file of APCC vehemently condemn and criticize the remarks and statements of those four BJP leaders, who have passed unwarranted, unacceptable and unforgiveable life-threatening statements against Rahul Gandhi,” it said.

The party also filed a complaint at Itanagar Police Station over the recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

Besides union minister Bittu, the three others named in the FIR are Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and UP government minister Raghuraj Singh.

The party urged the police to register a case against them for their alleged criminal conspiracy and controversial remark against Rahul Gandhi.