Arunachal delegation in RE-INVEST

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: A delegation from the state, led by Ninong Ering, advisor to the minister of hydropower development, participated in the RE-INVEST 2024 meet organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from September 16 to 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event. During the meeting, the Arunachal Pradesh delegation set up a stall showcasing the state’s renewable energy and hydroelectric power initiatives.

On this occasion, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy presented a certificate to Arunachal Pradesh in two categories: “Second Highest Achiever among North Eastern States in Overall Hydro Power Capacity” and “Second Highest Achiever among North Eastern States in Overall Renewable Energy Capacity,” which was received by the team.

RE-INVEST is India’s flagship event to showcase the country’s potential in the renewable energy sector to the world and to invite investment by initiating multilateral dialogue. It serves as a platform for bringing together global investors, developers, manufacturers, and innovators in the renewable energy field.

The event aims to accelerate the development and deployment of renewable energy in India and to connect Indian energy stakeholders with the global investment community.

The first RE-INVEST India was held in 2015, followed by the second in 2018 and the third in 2020. The event showcases India’s clean energy market and the government’s efforts to scale up renewable energy capacity through exhibitions and various sessions over two and a half days. These include B2B (Business to Business) meetings, state sessions, country sessions, technical sessions, and B2G (Business to Government) meetings. More than 15,000 delegates from within the country and abroad attended.

The Arunachal delegates included advisor to the government of Arunachal Pradesh H.K Paliwal, HPDCAPL chairman and managing director Toko Onuj, chief engineer (WZ) of the department of hydropower development (DHPD) Jummar Kamdak, APEDA director Marbom Bam and SE (Monitoring) of DHPD Anuj Vij.