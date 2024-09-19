Governor says Arunachali youth have immense potential, require proper guidance and opportunities to excel

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: “Arunachali youth possess immense potential but require proper guidance and opportunities to excel,” said Governor K.T Parnaik and emphasized the need for intensified efforts to scout young talent across every district of the state.

He said this during his meeting with the union minister of youth affairs & sports and labour & employment Mansukh L. Mandaviya at New Delhi on Wednesday. Both discussed the promotion of sports and capacity building to broaden participation, achieve excellence in various national and international competitions, financial assistance for sportspersons and development of infrastructure.

The Governor highlighted the achievements of prominent sportspersons like cricketer Techi Doria, weightlifter Yukar Sibi, Badminton player Laa Talar, Taekwondo martial artist Rupa Beyor and Everest climber Kabak Yano.

A strong advocate of sports medicine, the Governor urged the union sports minister to ensure the provision of cutting-edge advancements in biomechanics, sports sciences, sports psychology, and recovery techniques. “These tools were essential for helping athletes reach global standards in performance,” he added.

The Governor also called for state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern equipment, and comprehensive support systems to promote excellence in games and sports.

The union minister of youth affairs & sports assured support and assistance to young Everester Kabak Yano, as well as financial assistance for a cricket stadium. He was appreciative of the need for sports medicine doctors and coaches for talent scouting and coaching.

Acknowledging the sporting potential in the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the union minister assured the Governor for more administrative and infrastructure support for the state and its sportspersons. (Raj Bhawan)