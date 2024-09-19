Arunachal bodybuilders win 4 medals in North East championship

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Arunachal won three silver and one bronze medals in the 1st North East Body Building & Physique Championship, 2024, which was held at Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim, on 14 and 15 September.

Taluk Param (55kg), Taba Nilo (65kg) and Katan Neri (70kg) won the silver medals in the men’s bodybuilding, while the bronze medal was won by Nabam Muna in the men’s body building in 60kg category, Arunachal Body Building Association informed in a release.

Kiojak Guha finished 5th in the silver 55kg men’s bodybuilding.

Tadar Matung also secured the 5th place in the women’s physique upto 165 cm.

Runka Cheda and Millo Ruja were the manager and coach of the team, respectively.

All the Northeastern states participated in the event.