CM launches Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the fortnight-long ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) campaign at Dera Natung Government College here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu emphasized the importance of cleanliness, saying, “To be healthy and to prosper, we must understand the importance of cleanliness and promote habits that ensure both mental and physical well-being.”

The campaign will continue till 2 October.

“The Swachhata Abhiyan has become a jan andolan in the state since it was initiated 10 years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Khandu observed that there has been a significant change in cleanliness and public attitude toward it.

“Ten years ago, Itanagar was a mess. Now, there has been a sea change in people’s mindset regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene,” Khandu said and urged citizens to dedicate 100 hours annually to cleanliness.

He also acknowledged the efforts of NGOs, youth organisations, community-based organizations, and students engaged in river cleaning, garbage management, and plantation drives, praising their role in realizing the vision of a clean India.

Recognizing the challenges of solid waste management, particularly in the Itanagar Capital Region, Khandu directed the urban local bodies and urban development department to identify and replicate best practices from other states.

The chief minister informed that the government has so far set up 12 material recovery facilities in the state.

He appreciated the Itanagar Municipal Corporation for operationalizing the Septage Treatment Plant for scientific management of faecal sludge treatment in the Capital.

“Similarly, we are also planning to set up liquid waste treatment plants in all the districts in a phased manner to ensure that there is no discharge of contaminated grey waters in the paddy fields, streams and rivers,” Khandu added.

The event was also joined by home minister Mama Natung, RD & Panchayati Raj minister Ojing Tasing, urban affairs minister Balo Raja, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, IMC mayor Tame Phassang and chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

Later, the chief secretary inspected the offices and branches of the AP civil secretariat and appealed to the departmental heads and office staff to maintain cleanliness in their work spaces.

The SHS campaign was launched in Papum Pare district by MLA Ratu Techi at Yupia, at Longding by DC Bekir Nyorak, at Lemmi (Pakke Kessang) by DC in-charge Kamin Darang, at Tawang by Zila chairperson Leki Gombu and DC Kanki Darang, in Keyi Panyor by MLA Toko Tatung, at Daporijo (Upper Subansiri) by MLA Taniya Soki, in Lower Siang by Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor and MLA Tojir Kadu.

At Pasighat in East Siang district, MLA Tapi Darang flagged off a ‘Swachhata Vahaan’ of Pasighat Municipal Council for the campaign in the presence of DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sachin Kr. Singhal, the PMC chief councilor and the deputy chief councilor and others.

At Basar in Leparada district, a plantation drive was organized as part of the SHS by the office of the EE, PWD (Highway) Basar division at Nyorak-Bam tri-junction area along the Potin-Pangin section of the NH-13. MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, DC i/c Ejum Ado and SP T.Jambey also joined the drive.

The cleanliness campaign SHS was also launched in West Siang district, at Kimin and Sagalee in Papum Pare district.

More than 530 kg of plastic waste were collected by NEFTU NSS volunteers during a cleanliness drive conducted at Old market area in Aalo under the “Swacchata Hi Seva” Mission. The programme aimed at spreading awareness among the local vegetable vendors about the importance of maintaining cleanliness of public spaces and contributing to the beautification of the market area. (CM’s PR Cell & DIPROs)