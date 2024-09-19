State BJP highlights achievements of Modi’s third term

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted the government’s achievements on the occasion of completion of 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third consecutive term.

Speaking during a press conference at the party’s state head office here on Tuesday, state BJP general secretary Nalong Mize highlighted key initiatives aimed at uplifting economically weaker sections of society, such as schemes related to housing, healthcare and financial inclusion.

In terms of security, the party emphasized efforts to strengthen defense infrastructure and maintain internal stability. Additionally, the party also celebrated India’s growing global stature and achievements in sectors like space exploration and technology, which has contributed to a sense of national pride, informed a party release.