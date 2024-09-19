Reliance Digital announces availability of all iPhone 16 variants; promises 2X refund on unfulfilled pre-bookings

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Reliance Digital announced that all variants of the iPhone 16 are now available across its stores nationwide and online platforms.

Reliance Digital has taken a bold step forward by guaranteeing the delivery of the exact variant pre-booked by customers. In an unprecedented move, the retailer promises to refund twice the pre-booking amount if they are unable to fulfill this commitment.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the iPhone 16, and we want to assure our customers that Reliance Digital is ready to deliver on its promises. Our top priority is customer satisfaction, and with our 2X refund policy, we are setting a new benchmark in service standards,” said a spokesperson from Reliance Digital.

Customers can visit any Reliance Digital store or shop online to purchase their desired iPhone 16 variant.