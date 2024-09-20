KVIC gifts incentives to lakhs of khadi artisans

NEW DELHI, 19 Sep: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and completion of 100 days of the Modi Government 3.0, Khadi & Village Industries Commission Chairman Manoj Kumar gifted initiatives to lakhs of khadi artisans in a programme organised at the Asmavati riverfront in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, on 17 September.

An increase of 25 percent in the wages of spinners and 7 percent in the wages of weavers has been announced. The increased wages will be effective from 2 October, on birthday of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

On this occasion, a 26 feet long and 13 feet wide stainless steel ‘memorial charkha’ installed on the Asmavati riverfront was also unveiled.

During the programme, the KVIC chairman distributed margin money subsidy of Rs 101 crores into the accounts of 3,911 beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and also inaugurated 1,100 new PMEGP units via videoconference.

Addressing the programme, Kumar said that the wages of spinners and weavers has been increased for the second time during his tenure. From 2 October, spinners will get wages of Rs 12.50 per hank, instead of Rs 10. Earlier, on 1 April, 2023, it had been increased from Rs 7.50 to Rs 10 per hank.

He further stated that the ‘khadi kranti’ under the leadership of Modi has brought about a big change in the lives of spinners and weavers. The khadi turnover has surpassed Rs 1.55 lakh crores in the last financial year. In line with the prime minister’s vision to extend benefits to khadi family artisans, the commission has decided to increase their wages.

Kumar said that “there are approximately 3,000 registered khadi institutions across the country, through which 4.98 lakh khadi artisans are employed. Out of these, about 80 percent are women. The increased wages will give them new economic strength.”

He further said that till now the wages has been increased by around 213 percent under the Modi government, “which is a symbol of the fact that rural India is getting economically empowered through khadi.”

During the programme, margin money (subsidy) worth Rs 101 crores was also distributed into the accounts of 3,911 beneficiaries across the country under the PMEGP. Through this, 43,021 new jobs have been created. Along with this, 1,100 new PMEGP units established across the country were also inaugurated by the KVIC chairman.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Kumar said that the PMEGP has emerged as a new energy and power for the cottage industry of the country. “Through this, 83.48 lakh people have got employment through 9.58 lakh new projects in the last 10 years,” he said.

“During this period, KVIC has distributed margin money worth about Rs 24,000 crores,” he said, adding that “10.17 lakh new jobs have been created in the last financial year through khadi and village industries.”