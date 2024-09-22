CS calls on governor

ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: Newly appointed Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

During their meeting, the governor expressed hope that Gupta would “assess key sectors and lead the state officials, contributing to the state’s development.”

Parnaik advised the CS to prioritise issues such as strengthening border villages, combating drug trafficking, enhancing the emergency response mechanism, and addressing various challenges faced by the general public.

He also highlighted the importance of leveraging technology, including geospatial tools, for real-time monitoring. (Raj Bhavan)