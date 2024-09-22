Public cautioned over new high-voltage power line

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 21 Sep: The power department of East Siang district has circulated a public notice regarding charging its new high-tension line connecting Napit (Pasighat) and Niglok (Ruksin), scheduled for or after 27 September.

The executive engineer (E) of Pasighat-based Transmission Division-III in the notice issued on Thursday informed that they are all set to charge the newly erected 132 kv power transmission line connecting the Napit and Niglok Power Grid substations.

The transmission line passes over Napit, Runne, Takilalung, Sibut, Yagrung, Gobo, Remi, Mirem, Mikong, Niglok and Ngorlung villages in the district.

The notice has cautioned the denizens that “no attempt should be made to climb the towers or pylons or touch any conductors connected along the power line directly or indirectly,” adding that “such activities may invite risk to one’s life and property.”

The 132/33 kv substations in Napit and the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in Niglok were constructed by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

“The construction of the power transmission line is a part of comprehensive schemes for strengthening the transmission and distribution system in the state,” the department said.

It is expected that the high-voltage power supply to the substation in Niglok will not only promote industrial activities in the IGC but also improve the overall power supply scenario in entire Ruksin subdivision, bordering Assam.

The power substation in Niglok IGC was a longstanding demand of the people of Ruksin subdivision “as many industrial units, such as rubber (latex) pressing unit, silicon factory, and drinking water packaging industry have been set up therein,” it said.

Moreover, a palm oil processing plant with an oil palm nursery of Patanjali Food Ltd and the Sainik School of East Siang are set up inside the Niglok IGC.