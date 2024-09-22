IMC to impose fine for public littering

ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang during a mass cleanliness drive held in several wards here on Saturday informed that fines will be imposed on those who litter public spaces.

“We also urge business establishments and shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness around their premises, or face penalties,” he added.

The mass cleanliness drive was an initiative as a part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, which was conducted in Wards 4, 6, 12, 15, and 17. Similar drives will be conducted in other wards, leading up to 2 October.

The mayor emphasised the importance of public participation in maintaining a clean and green city. He noted that while “the IMC is actively organising cleanliness drives, fostering a sense of civic responsibility among residents is crucial to effectively combat the ongoing garbage crisis.”

During the cleanliness drive in Ward 17, IMC Commissioner Techu Aran joined the efforts and encouraged citizens to embrace cleanliness as a daily practice.

“This noble work should extend beyond organised drives and become a part of our everyday lives,” he said.

“The IMC’s commitment to a cleaner environment is clear, but it requires the cooperation and active participation of all citizens to achieve lasting change,” added Aran.