DCCs organise dharna over Adani scam

[Karyir Riba]

TEZU, 21 Sep: In solidarity with the ongoing nationwide protest by the Indian National Congress (INC), demanding a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the Adani scam, a peaceful dharna was organised jointly by the District Congress Committees of Lohit and Anjaw at Gandhi Chowk here in Lohit district on Saturday.

The other demands of the INC include a nationwide caste census to be conducted by the union government, respect to the Constitution of India in letter and spirit, and immediate implementation of the women reservation bill.

APCC vice president Mina Toko was the resource person at the protest, and she was accompanied by Lohit APCC in-charge Mamang Taksing, and Tali (Kra Daadi) BCC president Langpu Tallang.

Among others present at the dharna were Lohit DCC president Badamso Tayang, Anjaw DCC president Bajalum Korah, and women in large numbers (in support of the women reservation bill).