AIR Tawang completes 50 years of service

TAWANG, 23 Sep: The golden jubilee of All India Radio (AIR) Tawang was celebrated at Zomkhang Hall here on Monday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the Tawang AIR station on completion of glorious 50 years of service.

In a congratulatory message, the CM commended the station’s employees and broadcasters for effectively sharing important information with the public, particularly through interactive programs like ‘Hello Akashwani’, and talk shows such as ‘Kunsel’.

Attending the celebration here, local MLA Namgey Tsering acknowledged the station’s role in preserving the folk songs and oral traditions of the Monpa community, and its contribution to public awareness.

He congratulated the staff of the AIR station and the DDG (E) from the regional headquarters of Akashwani, Guwahati.

The MLA presented radio sets to the regular listeners who were present during the celebration.

ZPC Leki Gombu, SP DW Thongon, CO Balban Kamlo, MMT secretary general Rinchin Norbu, MMT Tawang unit president Pema Chowang, public leaders, monks, and dedicated listeners of Akashwani Tawang attended the programme. (DIPRO)