ICFAI convocation held

AGARTALA, 23 Sep: The 19th convocation of the ICFAI University was held on 21 September.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu presided over the convocation as visitor of the university.

The annual achievement and development report of the university was presented by Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Biplab Halder.

Prof Halder also presented the convocation report for 2023-’24.

This year, a total of 1,659 students have graduated from 52 different programmes, out of which PhD were awarded to 11, postgraduate degrees given to 295, undergraduate degrees given to 1,333, and diploma given to 20.

This year, 46 students received the gold medal for their outstanding performances.

Chancellor Prof T Tirupati Rao delivered a motivational speech and urged the graduating students to contribute for the society by building their individual career. He also explained the significant contributions of the university towards the students for making them sound in knowledge and skills.

Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Prof TG Sitharam in his address urged the graduates not to become a job seeker than a job provider. He added that the government of India has taken numbers of schemes for establishment of startups for the entire Northeast India, and said that the graduates may take advantage of those schemes.

The governor in his speech said that “the newly graduated students are the ambassadors of this esteemed institution, and the world is waiting for their contributions.”