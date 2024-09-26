BJP celebrates birth anniversary of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the 108th birth anniversary of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya under Sewa Pakhwada-2024 at the state party hqtrs. here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, state BJP spokesperson Dominic Tadar highlighted the life and achievement of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge, state party general secretary Tadar Niglar, state party vice-president-cum-Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 convenor Nani Lajie, party media in-charge Dolang Tako and state secretary Toko Yapa also spoke.

Earlier, fruits were also distributed among the patients at the RK Mission Hospital here by the BJP state Minority Morcha and Kisan Morcha to mark the occasion.