Mass cleanliness drive in Ziro, Changlang, Kimin

ZIRO, 25 Sep: A mass cleanliness drive was organized in various locations of the Ziro township and its adjoining areas in Lower Subansiri district as part of Swachta Hi Seva 2024 campaign on Wednesday. Officials from various departments, members of civil societies and market committees under the supervision of district administration and urban development department took part in it.

Under the initiative of education department and private schools, SHS, Swabhav Swachta and Sanskar Swachta campaign body was also formed involving various schools as part of the Swachhta awareness programme at Padi Yubee stadium.

Deputy commissioner Vivek HP appealed to the students not to throw wrappers and bottles on road and in other places. The DC also administered the Swachhta Hi Seva pledge to the students on the occasion.

A mega cleanliness drive was also carried out by the NSS unit of Rang Frah Govt. College, Changlang in collaboration with the department of urban development and housing as part of the Swacchata Hi Seva campaign.

A total no. of 70 NSS volunteers, seven faculty members and staff participated in the cleanliness drive at Kompu Nallah near district library, Changlang and collected around six tons of garbage from the site. The garbage bags collected were later handed over to the department of urban development and housing for disposal.

Similarly, at Kimin, three identified Cleanliness Targeted Units (CTUs) /blackspots under Kimin ULB were cleared by a team of the All Kimin Youth Welfare Association (AKYWA) on Wednesday as part of the Swacchata Hi Seva campaign.

The team cleared a 10-year-old mound of garbage lying behind the Mini Subansiri stadium.

Also, as part of the ongoing campaign, ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’- a single window camp for health screening of sanitation staffs of UD & Housing were set up at community health centres of Kimin, Sagalee and Doimukh.

During the camp, preventive health screenings like haemoglobin test, HBs Ag, VDRL Test, HIV, blood sugar, eye check up etc were conducted for the sanitation staff.

The Safai Mitras were also enrolled for Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA card) and first-aid kits were distributed to them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Miss Arunachal-2024 first runner-up Taba Anya was appointed as the SBM brand Ambassador for Papum Pare district.

Vlogger Yuwa Bosco of ‘The Archery Boy’ was also roped in to generate mass following of the Swachhta Hi Sewa- 2024 campaign.(DIPROs)