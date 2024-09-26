CoSAAP reiterates demand to scrap NPS

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has reiterated its demand for complete scrapping of the new pension scheme (NPS) and restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) to secure the welfare of the state government employees and their family members.

Highlighting the disadvantages of the NPS, the CoSAAP said that “There is no guaranty of social and economic security to the government employees during or after retirement. This is completely share market based investment and the fate of the employees and their family members totally depends on the market growth.”

It said that some of the state governments have already scrapped the NPS, which is unfriendly for the employees and restored the Old Pension Scheme.

Stating that the recently announced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) as replica of the Guaranteed Pension Scheme implemented in Andhra Pradesh, the CoSAAP appealed to the state government to not implement the UPS for the state government employees of Arunachal Pradesh.

Further, the CoSAAP demanded immediate constitution of the 8th Central Pay Committee for its timely implementation from 1st January next year.

The CoSAAP will be joining the National Protest Day on 26 September 2024 called by the All India State Government Employees Federation to demand restoration of the Old Pension System.