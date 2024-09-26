Safety advisory on high voltage charging of power supply in East Siang

PASIGHAT, 25 Sep: The East Siang power department (transmission Division No.III) has on Wednesday, issued a public advisory in connection with high voltage charging of power supply on new transmission line of 132 KV power from Pasighat New (Napit) 132/33 KV sub-station to Niglok 132/33 substation in East Siang being taken up on or after September 27.

In view of the extra high voltage charging, the department has advised the general public of East Siang “Not to climb on the towers/ pylons/ power systems and touch the conductors/equipments directly or indirectly to avoid risk of life or loss of property.”

The affected areas are Napit, Runne, Takilalung, Sibut, Yangrung, Gobo, Remi, Mirem, Mikong Niglok, Ngorlung and Niglok under Pasighat/Yagrung/Bilat/Ruksin. (DIPRO)