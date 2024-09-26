Durpai protest on boundary issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: Villagers of Durpai, represented by the Durpai Youth Welfare Association (DYWA), submitted a protest letter to the Lower Siang district deputy commissioner, expressing their intent to initiate a protest against a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on April 20, 2023. The villagers claim that the MoU violates their fundamental rights and disregards a long-standing boundary dispute between the two states.

The MoU, executed in the presence of the Union Home Minister, affects 123 border villages and has led to concerns that Durpai, historically a part of Arunachal Pradesh, may be unjustly landlocked. The villagers assert that the agreement fails to consider their historical ties to the land and was signed without their consent.

Highlighting the implications of the MoU, the villagers stated that it exacerbates an unresolved boundary issue that has persisted for decades. They argue that the MoU effectively transfers their village to Assam, creating a situation where Durpai is surrounded by Assam, thus infringing on their rights as residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

In response to the MoU, the villagers have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging its legality and citing violations of Articles 14, 21, and 29 of the Indian Constitution. The villagers emphasize that if their concerns are not addressed, they will continue their protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office until the MoU is withdrawn unconditionally.

The situation underscores the growing tensions between the two states and the villagers’ determination to safeguard their rights and heritage.