Training on ‘Recent advances and scientific practices in fisheries and aquaculture’

KHONSA, 25 Sep: A training programme on ‘Recent advances and scientific practices in fisheries and aquaculture’ was jointly organized by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB)-Northeast Regional Centre (NERC), Guwahati and department of fisheries at the NBF hall here on Tuesday.

Addressing the progressive fish farmers, DFDO S.K Jawal emphasized on the importance of sustainable fish farming in the district to bring about self-reliance in the fishery sector. He also encouraged fish farmers to co-operate with the fishery department to uplift the overall fishery development in the district in particular and the state as a whole.

Senior executive (tech)-cum-officer-in-charge NFDB-NERC, Guwahati, Ashim Kumar Borah had briefed about recent advances and scientific practices in fisheries and aquaculture to promote sustainable fisheries practices and raise awareness about the economic and nutritional benefits of fish farming among the local community.

KVK, Deomali SMS (fisheries) Phurin Songthing briefed about “Management practice in Aquaculture.” He also explained about the scientific method of pond preparation and various scientific management practices needed to be adopted for overall better production. He also emphasized on integrated fish farming practices for gaining multiple benefits from the same farm land.

FO Toni Apang highlighted overall challenges in fishery development in the district and discussed overall scientific and technical support that the department could provide assistance to overcome the challenges.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang in her address appreciated the department and encouraged the fish farmers to adopt scientific method of fish farming to generate livelihood. She emphasized on maintaining the indigenous traditional method of fishing to retain ecological balance of the riverine system. She also called upon all to seek technical guidance from the department.

Later during the programme, 5 progressive fish farmers were given drag nets under the scheme ‘Distribution of Farm Machineries/Equipments (60% subsidy) under BE 2023-24.’ (DIPRO)