NIMAS team scales unexplored peak, names it after 6th Dalai Lama

[Prem Chetry]

DIRANG, 25 Sep: For the first time, an unnamed and unexplored virgin peak of 6383 MSL (20,942 feet) height in Gorichen range, was successfully scaled in Tawang-West Kameng region by a team from Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) recently.

The team of fifteen members was led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, who is also director of NIMAS.

Jamwal said, “This peak, with its unforgiving terrain and extreme conditions, symbolizes the resilience, wisdom and spirit of exploration that His Holiness Tsangyang Gyatso embodied. Just as his wisdom prevails, we hope this peak will become a tall symbol of purity, unity, adventure and inspiration for future generations.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the NIMAS for the unprecedented success in scaling the peak and expressed his support for naming the peak after the 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso saying, “His Holiness Tsangyang Gyatso has long been a source of wisdom and cultural pride for the people of this region. His teachings and philosophies continue to guide us, and this peak will stand as a testament to his enduring legacy.”

The expedition had commenced on 7 September and ended on 21 September.

NIMAS, which has been at the forefront of adventure and mountaineering in India, informed the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) about the ascent and the decision to name the peak. The necessary formalities for naming the peak are being completed to ensure that ‘Tsangyang Gyatso Peak’ is recognized on the official map.

By naming this peak after the 6th Dalai Lama, the NIMAS aims to pay tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond.

This historic climb not only celebrates Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage but also positions the region as a key destination for mountaineering and adventure sports, attracting explorers and adventure enthusiasts from around the globe.