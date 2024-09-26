Training prog for community volunteers

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The three-day basic disaster response training program for 200 community volunteers of the Itanagar Capital Region, under the ‘100 Days Action Plan’ by the government of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully concluded on Tuesday at Malo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School. This was the fourth phase of the training program for community volunteers.

The program was inaugurated by the DC Capital at Himalayan University, Jollang, on September 9. The second and third phases were held at Dera Natung Government College and Don Bosco College, Jollang, respectively.