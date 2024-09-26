Elephant Cup Football tourney concludes

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 25 Sep: An inter-village football tournament ‘Elephant Cup Tournament- 2024’ organized at Mebo subdivision in East Siang district concluded at Namsing village playground here on Monday.

Namsing Football team has emerged as champion of the tournament beating Mer team by 1-0 goal in the final match. Namsing team scored the goal in the early first half, which opponent Mer could not return till the end.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 along with the trophy and certificate while the runners up team received Rs. 6,000 along with a trophy and certificate.

Sponsored by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in association with the District Football Association of East Siang, the football tournament was aimed at creating awareness among the local villagers about conservation of forests and wild animals including Asian elephants in the region.

Attending the concluding ceremony of the football tournament, range forest officer of Mebo, Domek Koyu told the villagers about the importance of conservation of natural resources along with wild animals for survival of their future generations.

Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, retired DFO (wildlife) Tashi Mize, WTI officials, Kotga Goura Community Reserve Society member Biswajeet Tayeng and local villagers attended the concluding programme.

The organizers informed that a similar football tournament was organized at Mebo earlier in 2020.