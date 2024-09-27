ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Ecotourism-cum-Angling Competition 3.0 will be conducted by the Young Mission Adventure Club (YMAC), in collaboration with local CBO Lodu Ao Welfare Society, at Darak in West Siang district from 12-13 October.

“The main objective of this event is to promote riverine fish conservation, promotion of ecotourism activities, nature-based tourism, and income and employment generation through tourism activities,” YMAC chairman Yomjum Yomgam informed in a release.

The event is being sponsored by Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen.

“Angling lovers from different districts and different states will gather on 12 October, and the competition will be held on 13 October,” Yomgam added.