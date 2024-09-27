P/Pare edn dept inks MoU with Adhyan Foundation

SAGALEE, 26 Sep: The Papum Pare education department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adhyan Foundation here recently for school management activities under Sagalee block.

Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi, Sagalee ADC Higio Yame, DDSE TT Tara and Adhyan Foundation member Manju Gupta were the signatories.

Mumbai-based Adhyan Foundation works to enable government schools to deliver quality education to facilitate every child’s future success, irrespective of socioeconomic background or location.

The foundation will hold capacity building and training programmes to empower the teachers, SMC members, CRCC and BRCCs to provide a holistic learning environment in the schools.

The MLA will be financing the logistic costs for the conduct of the training programmes.

Expressing gratitude to Adhyan Foundation, the MLA said, “The MoU, which is the first of its kind, is a joint effort to transform the education scenario in Sagalee. We hope to bring forth more relevant and effective learning outcomes.” (DIPRO)