The Tezu (Lohit) unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad felicitated “GK toppers and qualified students” of GHSS Tezu No 1, GHSS Tezu No 2, GSS Telluliang, and VKV Tezu in a function at the VKV on Thursday, it said in a release. The programme was attended by, among others, Mishmi Welfare Society women wing president Sailu Bellai and Lohit DIPRO Nyatum Doke. – Jelai Wangnaw