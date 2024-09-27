Expert lecture on border mgmt

PASIGHAT, 26 Sep: Retired lieutenant general KJ Singh delivered an expert lecture on the topic ‘National security and border management: Operationalising Act East policy – connectivity paradigms’ at the Rashtriya Raksha University’s (RRU) Pasighat campus in East Siang district on Thursday.

“Singh addressed the students on the intricacies and challenges associated with the Act East policy, offering profound insights into its operational aspects,” the university informed in a release.

The event was attended also by Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) national general secretary Golok Behari Raj, FANS national general secretary (co-organisation) Vikramaditya Singh, and FANS Arunachal Pradesh state coordinator VN Pandey, it said.

“Singh provided the students with extensive knowledge and insights from his experience in security and border management. The lecture fostered a deeper understanding of the Act East policy’s strategic operations and its role in national security,” the release added.