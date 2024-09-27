Training prog on poultry disease mgmt

NAMLIANG, 26 Sep: Twenty-two farmers of Namliang village in Chongkham circle of Namsai district benefitted from a training programme themed ‘poultry disease management and hands-on training on poultry vaccination’, conducted by the Namsai KVK on Thursday.

The farmers recently received 300 improved variety poultry birds under a scheme funded by the Namsai Agricultural Technology Management Authority.

During the training, KVK animal science expert Dr Binod Kr Dutta Borah briefed the farmers on the various seasonal diseases of poultry, and demonstrated how to vaccinate poultry against various diseases.

He urged the farmers to get their chicks vaccinated regularly to protect them against various seasonal diseases.

“Every farmer should skill themselves to know the basic treatments to treat their farm animals and birds,” he said.