Tao inspects cultural projects in Tezu

TEZU, 26 Sep: A delegation from the art & culture department, headed by Art & Culture Director Ibom Tao, inspected key cultural projects here in Lohit district on Thursday.

The team, which included Deputy Director Sokhyri Mam and DACO (HQ) Oshon Borang, evaluated the completed Multipurpose Cultural Centre (MPCC) at the CALSOM office in Tamla Nagar, and the under-construction Arunachal Indigenous & Heritage Cultural Centre (AI&HCC) located behind the DIC office of the industries joint director.

Tezu CO (i/c) Habung Moda, along with officials from executing agency PWD, presented updates on both the projects.

The director expressed satisfaction with the MPCC’s completion, highlighting its potential to host various cultural events, workshops, and exhibitions that can foster community engagement.

He emphasised the importance of “stringent monitoring for the AI&HCC to ensure timely progress and alignment with the vision of showcasing Arunachal’s diverse heritage.”

Tao also assured the executing agency of “prompt funding releases to facilitate the timely completion of the ongoing works.”

Additionally, plans for future collaborations with local artists and cultural organisations were discussed, with the aim of enhancing the centre’s role as a hub for cultural exchange and preservation.

The inspection also focused on integrating sustainable practices in the construction and operation of the facilities, ensuring they meet modern environmental standards.

The team had earlier inspected the construction of the Tribal Cultural Centre in Walong in Anjaw district on Wednesday. (DIPROs)