3D printing dental lab inaugurated at NERIST

NIRJULI, 27 Sep: Health Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated a 3D printing dental lab at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on Friday, in the presence of NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, the National Health Mission’s State Mission Director Marge Sora, and a host of other dignitaries.

The digital designing and 3D printing dental solution centre has been commissioned at the NERIST under the PM DevINE project titled ‘Digital Design and 3D Printing Centre of Excellence in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster’, in collaboration with other government agencies, to be located at Tech City in Guwahati, Assam (3dpcoe.in).