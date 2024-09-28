APESA mourns member’s demise

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of hydropower development department assistant engineer Tato Duku on 26 September.

He was 41 years old, and is survived by his wife and three children.

Duku, who hailed from Siyum village in Upper Subansiri district, had joined the hydropower development department as a junior engineer in 2005. He was promoted to the post of assistant engineer in 2015.

He was presently posted as assistant surveyor of works (civil) at the Daporijo hydropower division.

“He was one of the active members of APESA and his premature demise has caused an irreparable loss to the engineering fraternity in particular and the state of Arunachal Pradesh in general,” the association said in a condolence message.

It conveyed condolences to the family members of late Duku and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.