MLA pitches for cleaner, greener Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 27 Sep: Local MLA Tapi Darang pitched for “a cleaner and greener Pasighat” through people’s participation in making the city a truly livable one, and by their taking ownership for thecity’s cleanliness and hygiene.

The MLA said this while joining a ‘walk for green & clean Pasighat’, organised by the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), in collaboration with the East Siang district administration, as part of ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

Over 800 people, including DC (i/c) Tatling Pertin, SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal, PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang, Arunachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, Lead Bank Manager S Basumatary, and PMC EE Tadar Tarang took part in the walk.

Members of the Pasighat Market Association, Bogong Banggo Kebang, Bogong Bannggo Yameng Kebang and the BRO, besides the JNC’s NCC and NSS students, members of CBOs and NGOs, councillors, PRI leaders, HoDs, students and the public participated in the event.

The PMC EE highlighted the ward to ward cleanliness drives, creation of awareness on source segregation of garbage, and the objective of the walk.(DIPRO)