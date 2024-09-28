Students take cleanliness pledge

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Hundreds of students took a ‘cleanliness pledge’ as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at Kendra Vidyalaya No 2 here on Friday.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang administered the pledge and urged the students to actively participate in the cleanliness movement.

Corporator Lokam Anand appealed to the students, their parents and guardians to contribute to maintaining cleanliness in the city.

“Our campaign will only be successful when everyone gets involved and gives equal contribution,” he said.

Principal Vinay Kumar encouraged the students to uphold the pledge and ensure that their surroundings remain clean and green.