Guv visits rehab centre, announces Rs 5 lakhs

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: During his tour of West Siang district on 25 September, Governor KT Parnaik visited the Mother’s Vision Rehabilitation Centre in Aalo and announced to provide Rs 5 lakhs to the rehabilitation centre as a token of appreciation.

Commending the effort of Mother’s Vision, the governor said that the NGO “is playing a vital role in a process that brings hope, dignity, and second chances to individuals who find themselves in challenging circumstances.”

“Your work goes beyond mere tasks as it touches lives, reshapes futures, and strengthens our communities,” he said.

The governor, who has been championing a drug-free society, said that rehabilitation is not just addressing the symptoms but healing the root causes, understanding the human stories behind the challenges, and building pathways for reintegration into society.

“Whether it’s addiction, mental health, physical disability, or reintegration after incarceration, dedication and benevolent services of mothers and volunteers have created a bridge to a better life,” the governor said.

He appealed to the people to “collaborate and participate in whatever way to create systems that uplift addicted individuals, and help them regain their independence and contribute positively to the society.”

Parnaik also interacted with the mothers, officials, volunteers and recovered inmates on the occasion.

Mother’s Vision was established in 2013 by 10 light-minded mothers to work against drug addiction and alcoholism, led by its chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin.

The NGO started to carry out awareness campaigns, orientation sessions, workshops, anonymous counselling, etc, starting in Aalo town. Then it extended to nearby villages and schools of West Siang and other districts. (Raj Bhavan)