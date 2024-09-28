MLA seeks tourism stakeholders’ cooperation to combat drug abuse

TAWANG, 27 Sep: Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering urged the tourism industry stakeholders, including taxi drivers, to cooperate with the police to help curb the increasing problem of drug abuse in the district.

The MLA was addressing the participants at the World Tourism Day celebration at the Tawang monastery premises here on Friday.

He encouraged everyone to maintain cleanliness and practice good behaviour towards tourists visiting Tawang, and requested the monastery authorities to continue their efforts in keeping the premises clean,assuring them of his support in maintaining cleanliness.

“Real changes can only happen through collective efforts,” he said and added that “a legislator alone cannot bring big changes; it is through the collective support and cooperation of the people that we can make this world a better place.”

Tsering also felicitated tourists, taxi drivers and tour operators. Four outstanding taxi operators were honoured with mementoes.

Public leader Jampa Tsering also spoke.

District Tourism Officer (i/c) Sangey Tsering, Tawang Monpa Employees Society secretary-general Kesang Norbu, public leaders, monks, taxi drivers, tour operators, and tourists attended the programme. (DIPRO)