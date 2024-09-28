Memo to president on threats to Loitongbam

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Women leaders, human rights activists, journalists, and community leaders from Northeast India have submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, condemning the recent threats against Babloo Loitongbam, a renowned human rights defender from Manipur.

The representation described the situation in the region as “alarming,” highlighting a rise in unchecked extremism and violent vigilantism operating under the Biren Singh government.

On 12 September, 2024, a mob of approximately 50 young men threatened Loitongbam’s family, demanding that he refrain from public engagement. This intimidation followed a press conference held by the Meitei Leepun group, which levelled false accusations against him.

The memorandum stated, “The intent was not lost on any of us. It was to gag and suffocate the voice of justice, reason, and peace.”

Babloo Loitongbam, who leads the Human Rights Alert (HRA), has been a pivotal figure in advocating justice in Manipur, particularly against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. His work has included fighting for the rights of families affected by extrajudicial violence, making him a target for those who oppose his advocacy. The coalition emphasised, “This situation raises a huge alarm for all concerned citizens who stand up for justice and want a solution to the vexed problem in Manipur today.”

In their memorandum, the group sought immediate intervention from the central government, stating that “if the central government is serious in restoring peace, it must stop the enablers of violence and ensure that voices calling for peaceful coexistence cannot be silenced.”

They also called for accountability from those perpetuating violence, noting, “Can we even talk about peace when the spoilers of peace operate with impunity?”

The coalition insisted that the state has a responsibility to ensure the safety of all its citizens, especially those advocating justice. They asserted, “We demand that the citizens of Manipur are able to live free from anxiety and coercion,” underscoring the urgent need for protective measures for human rights defenders like Loitongbam.

As the situation in Manipur continues to deteriorate, the coalition expressed hope that President Murmu would take decisive action to address these grave concerns and restore safety and justice in the region.