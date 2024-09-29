Young Star Football Club win 3rd Subansiri Super League

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 28 Sep: Young Star Football Club defeated GMS Football Club 3-1 in the final and won the 3rd Subansiri Super League at the mini-outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

Local MLA Taniya Soki, who witnessed the final match along with DC Tasso Gambo, advised the players to play sports for a healthy body and mind. He also highlighted the various welfare schemes launched by the government for the youths and advised them to avail them.

The DC also spoke on the importance of games and sports.