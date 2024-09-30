GoAP signs MoU with Delhi’s ILBS for cashless treatment

NEW DELHI, 29 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for extending cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs to the beneficiaries of the state’s Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that, under the MoU, the ILBS will offer cashless treatment based on credit authorisation issued by the CMAAY on the recommendation of the referral board in the Naharlagun-based Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The TRIHMS is Arunachal’s first medical college and state hospital.

“I am extremely delighted to share that we have signed an MoU with the ILBS, Delhi. Through this MoU, ILBS will extend cashless benefits to beneficiaries of CMAAY scheme in the hospital up to Rs 5 lakhs, based on credit authorisation issued by the state health agency CMAAY on the recommendation of the referral board in TRIHMS,” Khandu said.

The credit facility has been extended to the people of Arunachal at Central Government Health Scheme (CHGS) rates as a special case.

The MoU was signed by Arunachal Health & Family Welfare Secretary Krishna Kumar Singh and ILBS Medical Operations Head Arun Kumar Rastogi.

“The MoU shows our commitment to providing the best possible healthcare to our people,” the chief minister said.

Under the CMAAY, if a family registers for the scheme, it can receive health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakhs annually for its members. (PTI)