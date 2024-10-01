IPR directorate organizes cleanliness drive to celebrate 10th anniversary of SBA

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Sep: The directorate of information and public relations (IPR) organized a special cleanliness drive to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) here on Monday.

Led by IPR secretary Nyali Ete, under secretary B. Goswami and director Onyok Pertin, the initiative was aimed at promoting a clean and hygienic environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Ete highlighted the significant achievements of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the past decade and emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy workspace.

“Swachta hi Seva” is more than just a campaign; it’s a way of life. By keeping our surroundings clean, we contribute to the overall well-being of our community,” he said.

He added, “Our office plays a vital role in disseminating information to the public. It is essential that we set a positive example by maintaining a clean and organized environment.”

The cleanliness drive involved a thorough cleaning of the office premises, including disposal of waste, sanitization of surfaces and maintenance of common areas.

The team also focused on raising awareness among the staff about the importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene.

Earlier, all the employees of the department took a cleanliness pledge administered by the IPR secretary. (DIPR)