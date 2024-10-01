RGU scholar gets young scientist award

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: Likha Rido, a research scholar in the Department of Botany at Rajiv Gandhi University, has been awarded the “Roy Dale Thomas & David E. Boufford Merit Award” for young scientists in 2024 by the East Himalayan Society for Spermatophyte Taxonomy.

Rido received this award for his work titled “Ethnobotany of the Wild Edible Plants Used by the Nyishi Community of East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh,” which he presented at the National Seminar on Biodiversity for a Sustainable Future, with a Special Focus on Plant Taxonomy, and the Annual Conference of the East Himalayan Society for Spermatophyte Taxonomy (EHSST) held on September 27-28.

The event was organized by the Department of Botany at Gauhati University in collaboration with EHSST, the Botanical Survey of India, the Botanical Survey of Assam, and the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council.

Son of Likha Tadh and Likha Yedi of Neelam village, Keyi Panyor district, Rido is currently pursuing his PhD under Dr. Tonlong Wangpan, assistant professor in the Department of Botany at RGU. He is working on the ethnobotany of the tribal communities of the East Kameng district and is also an alumnus of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar.