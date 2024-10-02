Over 6,500 kgs of plastic waste removed

DOIMUKH, 1 Oct: Over 6,500 kgs of plastic waste were removed from the Dikrong riverbed near the Saturday market here during a cleaning drive organised by the NSS cell and the NCC unit of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) on Tuesday.

More than 100 students from RGU and Government College, Doimukh participated in the cleaning drive.

The university’s NSS Programme Officer Gomar Basar emphasised the importance of preserving Arunachal Pradesh’ rivers, terming them a vital part of the state’s identity. He commended the YMCR for its ongoing efforts to conserve these natural resources.