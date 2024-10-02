AMTRON conducts 3D dental scanning camp

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: Guwahati-based Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (AMTRON), in collaboration with the National Health Mission, Arunachal Pradesh government, organised a 3D dental scanning camp at IG Park here on Tuesday as part of the ongoing initiative to provide advanced dental care services to underserved communities in the region.

A total of 46 patients were scanned during the camp using state-of-the-art 3D dental technology, ensuring accurate diagnosis and treatment plans. Out of these, three patients received removable partial dentures (RPD) on-site, significantly improving their oral health and quality of life.

The resource persons of the camp were Dr Bater Jini and his team.

The event highlighted AMTRON’s commitment to leveraging modern technology for better healthcare, in collaboration with the Arunachal government.