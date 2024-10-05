Chum Darang to enter ‘Big Boss’

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Arunachal’s Chum Darang is entering the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in its 18th season.

Darang is known for her roles in films like Badhaai Do. Her entry into the Bigg Boss house has already generated significant buzz among her fans and the northeastern community.

Darang hails from Pasighat in East Siang district. She has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her performances and her work as a former beauty pageant winner and entrepreneur.

Her participation in Bigg Boss is expected to bring more visibility to talents from the Northeast, a region often underrepresented in mainstream Indian media.

As one of the contestants, Darang will face the challenges of the Bigg Boss house, where she will compete with some of the biggest names from the television industry.

Among the top stars joining her are Nia Sharma, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena, all known for their strong on-screen personalities. Popular TV actors like Karanveer Mehra and Shehzada Dhami will also be competing for the coveted title, adding to the excitement and competition in the house.

Speaking to NewsFy, Chum said that she is excited to be a part of the show and called upon everyone, especially the people of Arunachal, to support her during her journey.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Season 18, a Hindi-language television reality show, will be streaming 24/7 live from 6 October on JioCinema, promising a season filled with drama, entertainment, and surprises.

Darang had won the Miss AAPSU title in 2010, and the Miss Tiara India International title in 2017.