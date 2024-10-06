Landslides-triggered blocks on BCT road cleared

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 5 Oct: Landslides triggered by torrential rain in the last few days disrupted surface communication at several places on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang (BCT) in West Kameng district on Saturday. However, surface communication was restored before dusk.

A landslide had blocked the road at Kaspi, near Nag Mandir, while another had blocked the road at Padma, near

Sapper Camp, in Dirang subdivision. The road was cleared for traffic in the evening.

Another massive landslide occurred at the Salari bridge, disrupting surface communication between West Kameng and the newly created Bichom district on Saturday. However, the new district has the alternative Bichum-Kimi route.

The Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga road, the second lifeline of West Kameng and Tawang districts, connecting with Assam, was not affected.