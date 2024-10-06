Order issued over tractor movement in Mebo

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 5 Oct: Mebo Additional District Magistrate Sibo Passing on Friday issued an executive order for regulation of tractors plying on public roads in Mebo subdivision in East Siang district.

The magistrate in his order prohibited plying of tractors without fixing proper reflective materials such as stickers, strips and lighting indication system on the tractors’ body on the motorable roads of the subdivision.

The order has made it mandatory to fix reflective material or lighting indication system on their vehicles before 15 October. Legal action will be initiated against the violators of the order, the order read.

The order also directed the Mebo EAC, the Namsing (Mebo) CO, and the police to book the violators under relevant sections of the law.

Stating that reflecting tapes and strips (to be fixed on vehicles) are available at the Mebo ADC office, the magistrate in the order urged tractor owners to collect the materials according to their needs.

A large number of tractors ply on the public roads in Mebo subdivision, carrying soil, sand-gravel, boulders and other construction materials on a daily basis without fixing any reflective surfaces or lightning indicators on the tractors’ body, posing a fear of collision and other types of vehicular accidents during night hours.