3rd phase of Asmita Taekwondo League underway

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: The third phase of the Asmita Taekwondo League, also known as the Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League, commenced at the Khelo India multipurpose stadium here on Friday.

Organised by the Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA), under the aegis of the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI), and sanctioned by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the event will conclude on 6 October.

The opening ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including Urban Development Minister Balo Raja. In his address, Raja said, “The Asmita League is a powerful platform that not only highlights the talent of women athletes but also inspires future generations to participate in sports at a competitive level.”

All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union vice-president (protocol) Nabam Gandhi, who also attended the opening ceremony, praised the efforts behind the league, saying, “This league is a beacon of hope for women athletes, giving them the opportunity to showcase their strength and skills while fostering unity among participants from different states.”

Arunachal Olympic Association General Secretary Bamang Tago also addressed the gathering, and emphasised the significance of women’s participation in sports. “It’s heartening to see women excelling in taekwondo, and this event is a reflection of their hard work and dedication,” said Tago.

ATA president Kipa Kaha added, “Our association remains committed to nurturing talent and pushing the boundaries for women in sports.”

This phase of the league features participation of 15 teams, including three paramilitary forces and 12 states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal.

The tournament promises intense competition and skilful displays, further elevating the profile of women’s sports in the country.

The organising committee, led by Yahi Pudu Kangkap as the chairman, along with Kipa Kaha and ATA secretary Likha Robin, has worked tirelessly to ensure smooth execution of this prestigious tournament.

The Asmita Taekwondo League (Phase-3) is not just about competition, but also about empowerment, giving women athletes a platform to thrive and inspire others to follow in their footsteps. As the tournament progresses, spectators can expect a thrilling showcase of talent and determination.