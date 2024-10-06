Traditional healer from Arunachal honoured

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 5 Oct: Yeshi Tenzin Lama, a traditional healer known for his miraculous treatments, was one the recipients of the Sant Eshwar Award 2024 under the rural category from the Sant Eshwar Foundation (SEF) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in New Delhi.

Lama, who is known for his miraculous naturopathic therapy, and has cured hundreds of patients in Rupa town in West Kameng district, is known for providing free treatment to people from far areas.

“I am grateful to the SEF for this acknowledgement. I am doing nothing huge; it is a service to mankind. Coming all the way from Rupa to New Delhi to receive the award is truly an unmatchable

experience for me which I never expected,” he said on the occasion.

“I have been in this profession for nearly 30 years. I have been supported by my wife, and in my absence, she also attends to our patients. We have treated hundreds of patients suffering from pressure stroke, paralysis, nerve disorders and minor to complicated bone fractures, which involves massage and therapy without any medicines,” he said.

The awards were given by union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Mahamandaleshwar Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj, and Sant Eshwar Award Committee chairman Kapil Khanna.

The SEF has been honouring prominent social workers and organisations making significant contributions to society since 2015 in various categories – tribal, rural and women & child development. It aims to recognise and appreciate exceptional work that brings about positive change and upliftment in various aspects of Indian society.