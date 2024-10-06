Indie singer-songwriter Markio Tanaldo featured in ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: Independent singer-songwriter from Arunachal Pradesh, Markio Tanaldo, has been featured in Rolling Stone India magazine for his Hindi song ‘Mera Koi Na’, which he penned as a heart-rending tribute in memory of his father.

Tanaldo’s song is produced by seasoned artists Haggai Rongmei and Takar Nabam.

Tanaldo, 18, is a native of remote Tali administrative circle of Kra Daadi district, but has been born and brought up in Itanagar. The young artist shared the story of his musical journey and the inspiration behind ‘Mera Koi Na’ with The Arunachal Times.

“My musical journey began when I was 11, humming along to tunes, my voice finding its way. Soon, words started flowing, melodies taking shape in my mind,” Tanaldo said.

Even without any music teacher to guide him, music became an integral part of Tanaldo’s life, and he started singing practice at churches.

“At first, I used to sing and practice in churches, and that’s where music really became an integral part of my life,” he said.

Tanaldo started by posting cover songs on Instagram and other digital platforms. “It was during this time that the seed of creating original music was sown. The thought of crafting my own songs and sharing my own stories through music became a dream I held close,” he said.

He described his transformation from singing in his bedroom, using his mother’s phone as “a makeshift recording studio,” to crafting original music as “nothing but a miracle.”

“It’s a testament to the power of dreams, the magic of perseverance, and the transformative force of music. I started my debut in this field by posting my first single in 2023 and ‘Holo Holo’, in its own way, symbolises this journey – a celebration of my growth and the realisation of a childhood dream,” he said.

Tanaldo said that he started writing ‘Mera Koi Na’ in mid-2023 while appearing for the Class 12 board examination.

“‘Mera Koi Na’ is a song that deeply reflects my feelings of longing and emptiness. This piece serves as a heartfelt letter to my father, who left when I was very young, leaving me with no memories of him,” Tanaldo said.

He disclosed that the song was supposed to be a love song about his father but somehow turned out to be an elegy.

“This song at first was actually supposed to be a love song about my father, but somehow it turned out to be a sad song because I find it hard to write about a love that I never experienced,” he said.

The inspiration behind ‘Mera Koi Na’ stems from a profound sense of loss. “Despite being surrounded by friends and family, I often feel an undeniable void -a space that aches in the absence of a father figure,”he added.

“The lyrics encapsulate this emotional struggle, expressing not only my longing for connection but also the pain of missing someone I never truly knew. As I poured my feelings into the song, it became more than just a creative outlet; it transformed into a cathartic experience. Through music, I could articulate emotions that had long been buried, allowing me to confront the complexities of my past,” the young artist said.