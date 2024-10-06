ASBA adopts resolutions to promote, develop badminton in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: The Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) in its annual general body meeting here on Saturday adopted several crucial resolutions for promotion and development of badminton in Arunachal Pradesh.

The executive committee of the association will formulate a detailed development plan within three months, ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago informed in a release.

During the meeting, the ASBA adopted resolutions to establish district-level training centres to identify and nurture young talents, and conduct regular tournaments and leagues to promote competitions. Asper the resolution, the training centres

will be established within six months.

The ASBA will organise at least four state-level tournaments annually, collaborate with schools and educational institutions to integrate badminton into their curriculum, engage experienced coaches and trainers for capacity building, source funding and sponsorships to support development initiatives, and strengthen the association’s governance and administrative structure, it resolved.

During the meeting, the participants also adopted special resolutions to authorize the ASBA executive committee to explore partnerships with national and international badminton organisations and seek financial support from the state government, PSUs, and private companies for coaching and infrastructure development.

The ASBA executive committee will review the progress quarterly and submit reports to the executive council of the association and the government.

Tago gave a presentation on ‘Target Olympic Podium’ for 2028, 2032, and 2036, which will be submitted to the government within a week. He also presented the five-year administrative report of the ASBA.

Earlier, the participants observed a two-minute silence for former ASBA vice-president Jamby Tashi, who had contributed significantly to the development of badminton in the state.